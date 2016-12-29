By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer Shooting off fireworks on New Year’s can be fun as long as precautions are taken – and they are used outside the Mexia city limits. Mexia Fire Chief Robert LaFoy reminded residents that fireworks are not for use in the city. “There is a city... + continue reading
Mexia News Staff Report Wednesday was not as generous to the Mexia Ladycats as Tuesday was at the Aggieland Invitational basketball tournament being held in Bryan-College Station. In their first game of the day, Mexia fell to No. 15 ranked Houston Wheatley Lady Wildcats, 70-44.... + continue reading
Mexia News Staff Report After coming close to breaking the century mark in scoring against Elkhart in the Teague Lions district opener last week, the team finally did it Wednesday evening at the Paris Tournament against Gladewater. The final score, Teague 100, Gladewater 33. The... + continue reading
By Stephen R. Farris Mexia News Sports Speed and quickness has been the key for early success so far this season for the Mexia Ladycats (9-4), who have won their past two games against Teague and Wharton. The Ladycats are without Na’Teshia “Tee” Owens, the team’s leading scorer... + continue reading
By Stephen R. Farris Mexia News Sports District play will begin soon for teams in District 18-4A as tournament play wraps up this week. The Mexia Blackcats (11-5) have won their last two ball games against Caldwell (71-42) and Taylor (71-53) as they begin play at the Gatesville... + continue reading
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer Mexia High School senior René Marquez Jr., 18, has tentative plans to someday become a dental hygienist – but in the back of his mind is a dream to play professional soccer. He has a good chance to do something in between by playing soccer in... + continue reading
Dear Editor, I retired from Mexia State Supported Living Center as the Director on April 30 after working with the state of Texas for 28 years and at Mexia SSLC for 4.5 years. During these 4.5... + continue reading