Deputy wants to guide youth to a better life

Friday, January 6, 2017
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer When Emonty "Emo" Means reached the fourth grade, his life fell apart. His single mom was living in Mexia with her five children and had been selling drugs. After she got caught, she began using drugs. "That's when everything went crazy," Emo said. "It was very...

Mexia woman injured in SH 14 wreck

Friday, January 6, 2017
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer A Mexia woman was injured in a car wreck Thursday when a gravel truck pulled in front of her on State Hwy. 14 just south of its intersection with FM 1633. The incident happened Jan. 5 about 6:50 a.m. in the 400 block of SH 14. According to Mexia Police Chief...

Mexia hardware store burglarized

Friday, January 6, 2017
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer A burglar broke into Jackson's True Value Hardware Store in Mexia on Wednesday night, Jan. 4, around midnight, and stole several Stihl chainsaws and Weedeaters. A security camera revealed that the suspect was completely covered, so they have not yet been...

Hoover, Brown, Casarez named six-man D-I All-State team

Friday, January 6, 2017
Mexia News Staff Report After receiving honors for all-district and all-region, Coolidge's Torrey Hoover, Jordan Brown and Colby Casarez were named to the Texas Six-Man Coaches Association Division I All-State football team. Hoover, a freshman this year, was named as the Newcomer of the Year by...

Source of gunshots in Mexia unknown

Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Mexia News Staff Report The sound of gunshots was reported Tuesday morning about 8:15 a.m. near the intersection of Tyler and McKinney in Mexia, but nothing came of it. Mexia Police Chief Richard Hawthorne said officers responded to the scene of the report, but were unable to locate the source...

LC to discuss assisting city, MISD school board in May elections

Friday, 01/06/17
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer Limestone County commissioners court is already preparing to assist in the city and school board elections in May by committing to lease county voting equipment to the city of Mexia. Commissioners will vote on this issue at their Jan. 10 meeting and also...

Coolidge outscores Penelope 2 to 1: Yellowjackets rack up 102 points

Friday, 01/06/17
Driver in highway stand-off chased through Mexia

Wednesday, 01/04/17
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Reporter A man alleged to have stolen two trucks, attempted to steal a third, robbed a gas station at gunpoint and fired on a Limestone County deputy, led officers on a chase Tuesday morning. The incident ended two counties away when a SWAT team arrested the man after a...

Blackcats mixing it up against Cougars

Wednesday, 01/04/17
Mexia News Staff Report The Blackcats used a mix of offensive and defensive looks Tuesday night to give the visitors from College Station fits, as Mexia took one at home with a 64-52 win over the Cougars. In a packed house, Mexia jumped on the Cougars early behind the shooting of Shemar High,...

Navarro about to start two ‘gateway’ courses

Monday, 01/02/17
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer A new year may be a time to take a step toward a new career; and for those so inclined, Navarro College South is beginning two courses of classes at its Fairfield facility to provide people a foot in the door to potentially satisfying and lucrative fields of...

Coolidge outscores Penelope 2 to 1: Yellowjackets rack up 102 points

Friday, 01/06/17
Mexia News Staff Report After receiving honors for all-district and all-region, Coolidge's Torrey Hoover, Jordan Brown and Colby Casarez were named to the Texas Six-Man Coaches Association...

Hoover, Brown, Casarez named six-man D-I All-State team

Blackcats mixing it up against Cougars

Coolidge defeats Bynum Bulldogs 87-31

Final goodbyes

Wednesday, 12/14/16
Dear Editor, I retired from Mexia State Supported Living Center as the Director on April 30 after working with the state of Texas for 28 years and at Mexia SSLC for 4.5 years. During these 4.5...

From bad to worse

Instilling a lasting legacy

MHS receives high compliments

