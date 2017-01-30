Shiloh VFD station on the rise

Monday, January 30, 2017
Posted by mexia2010
News
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer Shiloh’s volunteer firefighters are working on their new fire station, which is taking shape on the corner of LCR 439 and LCR 431, right in the middle of Shiloh. The Fire Department had purchased the property several years ago, and the Texas Forestry Service did... + continue reading

Friends of deceased dog lover donate to K-9 deputy

Monday, January 30, 2017
Posted by mexia2010
News
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer A Lake Limestone man, who passed away in November 2016, was thought of so highly by his friends and neighbors that they made a donation in his memory for the care for Limestone County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputy Jack. Gordon Miller died Nov. 28, at age 83. His... + continue reading

Lady Yellowjackets bring it home 56-20

Monday, January 30, 2017
Posted by mexia2010
Sports
By Stephen R. Farris Mexia News Sports It was home-sweet-home for the Coolidge Lady Yellowjackets as they thumped the Penelope Wolverines Friday evening, 56-20. Coolidge got off to a sluggish start, but by halftime they still managed to build up a 27-12 lead. Defense played a big part of the... + continue reading

LCSO deputies assist feds in arrest

Friday, January 27, 2017
Posted by mexia2010
News
Mexia News Staff Report Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted the U.S. Marshals Service and the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms) in the arrest of Draylon Montrell Roberts, 26, Thursday, Jan. 26, near his home on Denton Street in Mexia. An arrest warrant had been... + continue reading

County prison population continues to run low

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Posted by mexia2010
News
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer The inmate population at the Limestone County Detention Center remains very low, but County Judge Daniel Burkeen is confident the number housed in the county-owned private prison will rise. That subject came up during the commissioners court’s Jan. 24 meeting,... + continue reading

Latest News

Coolidge crush Penelope Wolverines 104-38

Monday, 01/30/17
By Stephen R. Farris Mexia News Sports Just by looking at the play on the court Friday night, the game between Coolidge and Penelope was certainly physical, but the refs let the kids play ball as the Yellowjackets crushed the Wolverines 104-38, marking the second time this season the black and... + continue reading

Rivera currently ranked No. 1 in Class 4A Region II Div. II

Monday, 01/30/17
Mexia News Staff Report Mexia’s Diego Rivera continues to wow regional officials after finishing with his third consecutive first place finish in the 123-weight class. This past weekend at the 13th Annual Whitney Wildcat Invitational, Rivera took the top spot with a combined total of 1,020 lbs... + continue reading

Jump back to navigation

Home Page

More News

Home, Sweet Home

Wednesday, 01/25/17
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer When the popular, Waco-based TV show Fixer Upper filmed an episode in Mexia last September, the identity of the homeowners was shrouded in secrecy to ensure maximum suspense. The show featuring the Mexia home finally aired on HGTV on Tuesday night, Jan. 24,... + continue reading

Mexia come from behind for win over Hornets

Wednesday, 01/25/17
By Stephen R. Farris Mexia News Sports Shemar High scored a career high 32 points and teammates Davion Carter and Chris Mathews sank 14 each, as the Mexia Blackcats came back from being down at the half Tuesday night to beat the Athens Hornets, 82-75. Playing in front of the home crowd, the... + continue reading

4-H homeschooler surprised with award at court

Monday, 01/23/17
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer When 4-H student Emma Lewis, 17, accompanied her fellow homeschoolers to Limestone County commissioners court on Jan. 10, she thought the group was on a field trip. They were on a field trip, but she did not know the focus of the morning was not to be the workings... + continue reading

Jump back to navigation

Sports

Coolidge crush Penelope Wolverines 104-38

Monday, 01/30/17
By Stephen R. Farris Mexia News Sports Just by looking at the play on the court Friday night, the game between Coolidge and Penelope was certainly physical, but the refs let the kids play ball as... + continue reading

Lady Yellowjackets bring it home 56-20

30/01/17 -

Rivera currently ranked No. 1 in Class 4A Region II Div. II

30/01/17 -

Teague Lions move 17-8 defeating Elkhart, Frankston

30/01/17 -

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

Letters to the Editor

Final goodbyes

Wednesday, 12/14/16
Dear Editor, I retired from Mexia State Supported Living Center as the Director on April 30 after working with the state of Texas for 28 years and at Mexia SSLC for 4.5 years. During these 4.5... + continue reading

From bad to worse

13/12/16 -

Instilling a lasting legacy

18/11/16 -

MHS receives high compliments

09/11/16 -

+ View all
Jump back to navigation