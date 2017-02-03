Point Enterprise to hold chili dinner fundraiser

Friday, February 3, 2017
Mexia News Staff Report The annual chili dinner fundraiser at Point Enterprise is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11. The dinner will take place at the Point Enterprise Clubhouse from 5 to 7 p.m. Chili with toppings, crackers, a soft drink and dessert will be served for a donation. The suggested

Sister’s death may help make life-threatening habit against the law

Friday, February 3, 2017
By Timothy J. O'Malley Managing Editor While Texas Representative Tom Craddick (Midland) makes his fourth attempt to create a traffic violation for smartphone use while driving, Mexian resident Jimmy Rincker is more hopeful than ever. Rincker, along with 20 other families, went to the state

Scouts seeking young men who want adventure, skill-set

Friday, February 3, 2017
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer The Mexia Boy Scouts are looking for boys in this area who are interested in developing new skills, having adventures and learning about a wide variety of topics – especially learning by doing – to join their troop. The number of members rises and falls over

Fairfield’s talons clutch win over Mexia 70-54

Friday, February 3, 2017
By Stephen R. Farris Mexia News Sports The Mexia Blackcats did everything within their power to come from behind late in the fourth period against district rival and conference leader Fairfield, but the Eagles ended up on top at home, 70-54. Although the score may not reflect it, the game was

Mexia soccer team makes win where it counts in OT

Friday, February 3, 2017
Mexia News Staff Report It took a little longer than they may have wanted, but the Mexia Blackcats soccer team got their first win of the season Tuesday evening as they tripped up the Waco La Vega Pirates at home, 2-1. The Pirates crashed the scoreboard first with a penalty kick header, but the

Coolidge marks 45th consecutive conference win since 2013-14

Thursday, 02/02/17
Mexia News Staff Report Juan Acevedo scored 27 points and Roman Benjamin poured in 23 as the Coolidge Yellowjackets cruised to an 84-28 win over district rival Aquilla Tuesday evening on the road. The win puts Coolidge at 12-7 on the season and 9-0 in district play, marking their 45th

Teague Lady Lions remain undefeated in district 10-0

Thursday, 02/02/17
Submitted by Coach Chris Nickleberry Teague vs. Elkhart The Teague Lady Lions moved to 10-0 in district play and 18-4 overall after defeating Elkhart and Frankston last week. They traveled to Elkhart last Tuesday and came away with 68- 12 victory. The Lady Lions dominated the game with

Lady Bulldogs upset Dawson 49-39

Thursday, 02/02/17
Mexia News Staff Report With playoff seeds on the line, the Wortham Lady Bulldogs upset district rival Dawson on the road Tuesday evening, 49-39, to keep hopes alive for at least the No. 4 seed with two games remaining. Wortham led at the half, 23-20. The Lady Bulldogs held Dawson to only four... + continue reading

Ladycats send Fairfield farewell 59-45

Thursday, 02/02/17
By Stephen R. Farris Mexia News Sports The Mexia Ladycats stayed on pace for their eventual showdown with Madisonville for the district crown, picking up a tough, 59-45, win against the Fairfield Lady Eagles Tuesday night on the road. Mexia trailed at the end of the first period, 13-8, but

State health grant helps county patients

Thursday, 02/02/17
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer An initiative to reduce hospital admissions and re-admissions for several medical conditions prevalent in Limestone County has been working, and those administering the grant associated with the initiative are thrilled. Leeann Guest and Brandy Kennedy, of

