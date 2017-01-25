By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer The inmate population at the Limestone County Detention Center remains very low, but County Judge Daniel Burkeen is confident the number housed in the county-owned private prison will rise. That subject came up during the commissioners court’s Jan. 24 meeting,... + continue reading
Latest News
By Stephen R. Farris Mexia News Sports After falling to district leader Madisonville last Friday night at home, the Mexia Ladycats took out any frustrations they might have had on the Athens Lady Hornets Tuesday evening by picking up a 32-point, 66-34, win. Mexia (17-7, 4-1) clamped down on... + continue reading
Mexia News Staff Report The Wortham Bulldogs (15-9, 4-3) got off to a rough start in their district game against the Hubbard Jaguars Tuesday night. Hubbard led at the half, 13-7, but the Bulldogs hustled in the fourth period to come from behind and squeak out a one-point, 35-34, win at home.... + continue reading
Home Page
More News
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer A man fleeing law enforcement after an alleged assault in Crockett was apprehended at a traffic stop with help from Limestone County deputies Friday. The suspect, identified as Fredrick Scott Jr., 26, of Crockett, is accused of assaulting and severely injuring a... + continue reading
Mexia News Staff Report A hunter using a drone found a car upside down in a creek on LCR 150 in Limestone County Saturday. Limestone County Dennis Wilson said the vehicle, a silver 2014 Dodge Dart four-door sedan, had been reported stolen by the Lacy Lakeview Police Department. “He saw it when... + continue reading
By Stephen R. Farris Mexia News Sports For about a quarter and a half, the Mexia Ladycats kept pace with No. 9 ranked Madisonville, but the Lady Mustangs took advantage of key turnovers to get the 55-37 win Friday night at Black Cat Gym. Mexia led early, 13-11, with Aniyah Jelks, Camrye Smith... + continue reading
Sports
By Stephen R. Farris Mexia News Sports After falling to district leader Madisonville last Friday night at home, the Mexia Ladycats took out any frustrations they might have had on the Athens Lady... + continue reading
Letters to the Editor
Dear Editor, I retired from Mexia State Supported Living Center as the Director on April 30 after working with the state of Texas for 28 years and at Mexia SSLC for 4.5 years. During these 4.5... + continue reading