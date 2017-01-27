LCSO deputies assist feds in arrest

Friday, January 27, 2017
Mexia News Staff Report Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted the U.S. Marshals Service and the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms) in the arrest of Draylon Montrell Roberts, 26, Thursday, Jan. 26, near his home on Denton Street in Mexia. An arrest warrant had been... + continue reading

County prison population continues to run low

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer The inmate population at the Limestone County Detention Center remains very low, but County Judge Daniel Burkeen is confident the number housed in the county-owned private prison will rise. That subject came up during the commissioners court’s Jan. 24 meeting,... + continue reading

Home, Sweet Home

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer When the popular, Waco-based TV show Fixer Upper filmed an episode in Mexia last September, the identity of the homeowners was shrouded in secrecy to ensure maximum suspense. The show featuring the Mexia home finally aired on HGTV on Tuesday night, Jan. 24,... + continue reading

Mexia come from behind for win over Hornets

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
By Stephen R. Farris Mexia News Sports Shemar High scored a career high 32 points and teammates Davion Carter and Chris Mathews sank 14 each, as the Mexia Blackcats came back from being down at the half Tuesday night to beat the Athens Hornets, 82-75. Playing in front of the home crowd, the... + continue reading

4-H homeschooler surprised with award at court

Monday, January 23, 2017
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer When 4-H student Emma Lewis, 17, accompanied her fellow homeschoolers to Limestone County commissioners court on Jan. 10, she thought the group was on a field trip. They were on a field trip, but she did not know the focus of the morning was not to be the workings... + continue reading

MISD sets election date

Friday, 01/27/17
By Harry T. Darby Editor/Publisher The Mexia Independent School Board of Trustees has set a spring election date for two positions on their board. The election will take place May 6. The seats up for election are for Place 4 and Place 5. Place 4 is currently held by Kim Williams and Place 5 was... + continue reading

Sheriff - The voice to those who have no voice

Friday, 01/27/17
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer A Texas jail inmate by definition already has problems, but if that person also has mental health issues, the other problems are compounded, in part because Texas has not yet developed a quick way to help inmates with mental health problems get help for their... + continue reading

MSSLC does laundry for five state facilities

Monday, 01/23/17
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer After 15 years of working at the Mexia State Supported Living Center’s laundry, Scott Moore has concluded that he was destined for it, or maybe it for him. Born and raised in Mexia, Moore applied to work at the MSSLC in 2002, attracted by the retirement benefits... + continue reading

Limestone deputies stop assault suspect after chase

Monday, 01/23/17
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer A man fleeing law enforcement after an alleged assault in Crockett was apprehended at a traffic stop with help from Limestone County deputies Friday. The suspect, identified as Fredrick Scott Jr., 26, of Crockett, is accused of assaulting and severely injuring a... + continue reading

Stolen Waco car found in Limestone creek

Monday, 01/23/17
Mexia News Staff Report A hunter using a drone found a car upside down in a creek on LCR 150 in Limestone County Saturday. Limestone County Dennis Wilson said the vehicle, a silver 2014 Dodge Dart four-door sedan, had been reported stolen by the Lacy Lakeview Police Department. “He saw it when... + continue reading

MEXIA ATHLETIC BOOSTER CLUB HONORS 2016 MEXIA BLACKCATS

Friday, 01/27/17
By Stephen R. Farris Mexia News Sports The Mexia Athletic Boosters Annual Football Banquet, honoring the 2016 Mexia Blackcats was held Thursday evening at the First Baptist Christian Life Center... + continue reading

COOLIDGE CRUSHES BULLDOGS 95-25

27/01/17 -

Ladycat’s frustration taken out on Lady Hornets

25/01/17 -

Mexia come from behind for win over Hornets

25/01/17 -

Final goodbyes

Wednesday, 12/14/16
Dear Editor, I retired from Mexia State Supported Living Center as the Director on April 30 after working with the state of Texas for 28 years and at Mexia SSLC for 4.5 years. During these 4.5... + continue reading

From bad to worse

13/12/16 -

Instilling a lasting legacy

18/11/16 -

MHS receives high compliments

09/11/16 -

