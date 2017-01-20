Trout clinic may spark youth fishing interest

Friday, January 20, 2017
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer An opportunity for Limestone County youth to learn about fishing and enjoy the great outdoors is coming next weekend, Jan. 28-29, to Fort Parker State Park. The 26th Annual Youth Trout Fishing Clinic, hosted jointly by the Park and the Mexia Bass Club, will take...

Wortham’s slow start led to loss

Friday, January 20, 2017
Mexia News Staff Report The Wortham Bulldogs took one on the chin Tuesday night as the Axtell Longhorns wound up beating the home team, 51-37. Wortham got off to a slow start in the first half, scoring just 11 points in the two periods while Axtell hit 21. In the third, the Bulldogs cut the...

Making new appearances

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer Like many small Texas towns, Mexia struggles with the appearance of its downtown area, once a hub of activity, now punctuated by vacant, deteriorated buildings and faded signs from decades ago. A group called Mexia Downtown, however, formed last spring, aims to...

Parade participants show pride in MLK legacy

Tuesday, January 17, 2017
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer An estimated 150-200 people took part in the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade through downtown Mexia streets Saturday. The cold, damp weather could not suppress the almost universal smiles and sense of joy and pride in the event. Most of those...

Wortham tames district rival Bremond Tigers 74-38

Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Mexia News Staff Report After suffering a five-point loss to district rival Riesel last Tuesday, the Wortham Bulldogs took it out on the Bremond Tigers on Friday, beating their district rival at home, 74-38. Jayce Black was on fire for the Bulldogs, hitting 18 points with seven rebounds, two...

Court to name ESD board members

Friday, 01/20/17
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer Limestone County commissioners are expected to make appointments or re-appointments to Emergency Services District No. 1 next week, after doing the same for ESD No. 2 at the court's Jan. 10 meeting. Commissioners court meets on Tuesday, Jan. 24, with a short...

DAR compliments county for flag use

Friday, 01/20/17
Mexia News Staff Report Limestone County Maintenance Supervisor Sam Callis was complimented in commissioners court for his correct use and display of the U.S. flag. The Daughters of the American Revolution wrote County Judge Daniel Burkeen, commending the county on its handling of the flag,...

New superintendent born into education

Monday, 01/16/17
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer There was conversation around the DuBus dining table each weeknight when Lyle DuBus was growing up, and it was always about what had happened at school that day. That's the way Mexia Independent School District's new Superintendent Dr. Lyle Dubus remembers it....

Severe wind damages MSSLC buildings

Monday, 01/16/17
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer Strong, tornado-like winds swept across the Mexia State Supported Living Center campus very early Monday, ripping off portions of the tops and sides of buildings, but no people were injured. Debris was evident on most of the streets and yards of the MSSLC,...

To fend off hack attempts – Do not click here

Friday, 01/13/17
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer With computer use virtually universal in the United States, people have to concern themselves not only with staying up-to-date on using computer hardware and software, but more and more they need to become savvy on attacks from hackers and how to avoid them....

Mexia Blackcats rob Palestine Wildcats on the road 66-65

Friday, 01/20/17
Mexia News Staff Report Down 65-64 with seconds to play, Mexia's Jacque Martin made his only points of the game count when he made the game winning shot to eventually give the Blackcats a...

Teague Lions remain 5-0 after defeating Leon 70-47

20/01/17 -

Wortham’s slow start led to loss

20/01/17 -

Lady Bulldogs split two rival games

18/01/17 -

Final goodbyes

Wednesday, 12/14/16
Dear Editor, I retired from Mexia State Supported Living Center as the Director on April 30 after working with the state of Texas for 28 years and at Mexia SSLC for 4.5 years. During these 4.5...

From bad to worse

13/12/16 -

Instilling a lasting legacy

18/11/16 -

MHS receives high compliments

09/11/16 -

