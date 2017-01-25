County prison population continues to run low

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Posted by mexia2010
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer The inmate population at the Limestone County Detention Center remains very low, but County Judge Daniel Burkeen is confident the number housed in the county-owned private prison will rise. That subject came up during the commissioners court's Jan. 24 meeting,...

Home, Sweet Home

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Posted by mexia2010
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer When the popular, Waco-based TV show Fixer Upper filmed an episode in Mexia last September, the identity of the homeowners was shrouded in secrecy to ensure maximum suspense. The show featuring the Mexia home finally aired on HGTV on Tuesday night, Jan. 24,...

Mexia come from behind for win over Hornets

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Posted by mexia2010
By Stephen R. Farris Mexia News Sports Shemar High scored a career high 32 points and teammates Davion Carter and Chris Mathews sank 14 each, as the Mexia Blackcats came back from being down at the half Tuesday night to beat the Athens Hornets, 82-75. Playing in front of the home crowd, the...

4-H homeschooler surprised with award at court

Monday, January 23, 2017
Posted by mexia2010
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer When 4-H student Emma Lewis, 17, accompanied her fellow homeschoolers to Limestone County commissioners court on Jan. 10, she thought the group was on a field trip. They were on a field trip, but she did not know the focus of the morning was not to be the workings...

MSSLC does laundry for five state facilities

Monday, January 23, 2017
Posted by mexia2010
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer After 15 years of working at the Mexia State Supported Living Center's laundry, Scott Moore has concluded that he was destined for it, or maybe it for him. Born and raised in Mexia, Moore applied to work at the MSSLC in 2002, attracted by the retirement benefits...

Ladycat’s frustration taken out on Lady Hornets

Wednesday, 01/25/17
By Stephen R. Farris Mexia News Sports After falling to district leader Madisonville last Friday night at home, the Mexia Ladycats took out any frustrations they might have had on the Athens Lady Hornets Tuesday evening by picking up a 32-point, 66-34, win. Mexia (17-7, 4-1) clamped down on...

Bulldogs pinch Jaguars for win 35-34

Wednesday, 01/25/17
Mexia News Staff Report The Wortham Bulldogs (15-9, 4-3) got off to a rough start in their district game against the Hubbard Jaguars Tuesday night. Hubbard led at the half, 13-7, but the Bulldogs hustled in the fourth period to come from behind and squeak out a one-point, 35-34, win at home.

Limestone deputies stop assault suspect after chase

Monday, 01/23/17
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer A man fleeing law enforcement after an alleged assault in Crockett was apprehended at a traffic stop with help from Limestone County deputies Friday. The suspect, identified as Fredrick Scott Jr., 26, of Crockett, is accused of assaulting and severely injuring a...

Stolen Waco car found in Limestone creek

Monday, 01/23/17
Mexia News Staff Report A hunter using a drone found a car upside down in a creek on LCR 150 in Limestone County Saturday. Limestone County Dennis Wilson said the vehicle, a silver 2014 Dodge Dart four-door sedan, had been reported stolen by the Lacy Lakeview Police Department. "He saw it when...

Lady Mustangs strong force against Mexia

Monday, 01/23/17
By Stephen R. Farris Mexia News Sports For about a quarter and a half, the Mexia Ladycats kept pace with No. 9 ranked Madisonville, but the Lady Mustangs took advantage of key turnovers to get the 55-37 win Friday night at Black Cat Gym. Mexia led early, 13-11, with Aniyah Jelks, Camrye Smith...

Mexia come from behind for win over Hornets

Bulldogs pinch Jaguars for win 35-34

Lions dominate Panthers 82-66

Final goodbyes

Wednesday, 12/14/16
Dear Editor, I retired from Mexia State Supported Living Center as the Director on April 30 after working with the state of Texas for 28 years and at Mexia SSLC for 4.5 years. During these 4.5...

From bad to worse

Instilling a lasting legacy

MHS receives high compliments

