By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer When Emonty “Emo” Means reached the fourth grade, his life fell apart. His single mom was living in Mexia with her five children and had been selling drugs. After she got caught, she began using drugs. “That’s when everything went crazy,” Emo said. “It was very... + continue reading
Latest News
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer Limestone County commissioners court is already preparing to assist in the city and school board elections in May by committing to lease county voting equipment to the city of Mexia. Commissioners will vote on this issue at their Jan. 10 meeting and also... + continue reading
Mexia News Staff Report After receiving honors for all-district and all-region, Coolidge’s Torrey Hoover, Jordan Brown and Colby Casarez were named to the Texas Six-Man Coaches Association Division I All-State football team. Hoover, a freshman this year, was named as the Newcomer of the Year by... + continue reading
Home Page
More News
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Reporter A man alleged to have stolen two trucks, attempted to steal a third, robbed a gas station at gunpoint and fired on a Limestone County deputy, led officers on a chase Tuesday morning. The incident ended two counties away when a SWAT team arrested the man after a... + continue reading
Mexia News Staff Report The Blackcats used a mix of offensive and defensive looks Tuesday night to give the visitors from College Station fits, as Mexia took one at home with a 64-52 win over the Cougars. In a packed house, Mexia jumped on the Cougars early behind the shooting of Shemar High,... + continue reading
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer A new year may be a time to take a step toward a new career; and for those so inclined, Navarro College South is beginning two courses of classes at its Fairfield facility to provide people a foot in the door to potentially satisfying and lucrative fields of... + continue reading
Sports
Mexia News Staff Report After receiving honors for all-district and all-region, Coolidge’s Torrey Hoover, Jordan Brown and Colby Casarez were named to the Texas Six-Man Coaches Association... + continue reading
Letters to the Editor
Dear Editor, I retired from Mexia State Supported Living Center as the Director on April 30 after working with the state of Texas for 28 years and at Mexia SSLC for 4.5 years. During these 4.5... + continue reading