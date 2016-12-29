Mexia residents reminded no fireworks in city

Thursday, December 29, 2016
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer Shooting off fireworks on New Year’s can be fun as long as precautions are taken – and they are used outside the Mexia city limits.  Mexia Fire Chief Robert LaFoy reminded residents that fireworks are not for use in the city. “There is a city... + continue reading

Limestone County Clerk’s Office wins service award

Thursday, December 29, 2016
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer Limestone County Clerk Peggy Beck and her office crew won a state award for service earlier this month and were recognized at the commissioners court’s Dec. 27 meeting. “The County Clerk’s Office of Limestone County has again been awarded the Five-Star... + continue reading

Usher in the new year with a midnight hike

Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Mexia News Staff Report   Those looking for a unique way to see in New Year’s may consider signing up for Fort Park State Park’s New Year’s Hike this Saturday night.  The easy, two-mile hiking event starts at 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, and ends at 1 a.m. the next morning, Jan. 1... + continue reading

AgriLife’s Washington now certified to train food handlers

Monday, December 26, 2016
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer With a new Texas law requiring that all employees who handle food take a Food Handlers Class, Limestone County’s AgriLife Office has stepped up to offer classes and testing for the new requirements.  The new law also requires that every business that... + continue reading

Traditions to be cherished, remembered

Monday, December 26, 2016
By Timothy J. O’Malley Managing Editor   Traditions can be a funny thing carried down from one generation to another. For example, a mother was preparing a roast for a special holiday and it was tradition to use a particular roasting pan she inherited to cook the meat. The pan was far... + continue reading

Ladycats fall to Houston Wheatley, Lorena Lady Leopards

Thursday, 12/29/16
Mexia News Staff Report   Wednesday was not as generous to the Mexia Ladycats as Tuesday was at the Aggieland Invitational basketball tournament being held in Bryan-College Station. In their first game of the day, Mexia fell to No. 15 ranked Houston Wheatley Lady Wildcats, 70-44.... + continue reading

Teague reaches 100 against Gladewater

Thursday, 12/29/16
Mexia News Staff Report   After coming close to breaking the century mark in scoring against Elkhart in the Teague Lions district opener last week, the team finally did it Wednesday evening at the Paris Tournament against Gladewater. The final score, Teague 100, Gladewater 33. The... + continue reading

Mexia Ladycats (9-4) relies on speed, quickness, athleticism

Monday, 12/26/16
By Stephen R. Farris Mexia News Sports   Speed and quickness has been the key for early success so far this season for the Mexia Ladycats (9-4), who have won their past two games against Teague and Wharton. The Ladycats are without Na’Teshia “Tee” Owens, the team’s leading scorer... + continue reading

Mexia Blackcats (11-5) will need strong defense, steady shooting

Monday, 12/26/16
By Stephen R. Farris Mexia News Sports   District play will begin soon for teams in District 18-4A as tournament play wraps up this week. The Mexia Blackcats (11-5) have won their last two ball games against Caldwell (71-42) and Taylor (71-53) as they begin play at the Gatesville... + continue reading

Aspiring to play

Wednesday, 12/21/16
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer Mexia High School senior René Marquez Jr., 18,  has tentative plans to someday become a dental hygienist – but in the back of his mind is a dream to play professional soccer.  He has a good chance to do something in between by playing soccer in... + continue reading

