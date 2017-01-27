Mexia News Staff Report Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted the U.S. Marshals Service and the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms) in the arrest of Draylon Montrell Roberts, 26, Thursday, Jan. 26, near his home on Denton Street in Mexia. An arrest warrant had been... + continue reading
Latest News
By Harry T. Darby Editor/Publisher The Mexia Independent School Board of Trustees has set a spring election date for two positions on their board. The election will take place May 6. The seats up for election are for Place 4 and Place 5. Place 4 is currently held by Kim Williams and Place 5 was... + continue reading
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer A Texas jail inmate by definition already has problems, but if that person also has mental health issues, the other problems are compounded, in part because Texas has not yet developed a quick way to help inmates with mental health problems get help for their... + continue reading
Home Page
More News
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer After 15 years of working at the Mexia State Supported Living Center’s laundry, Scott Moore has concluded that he was destined for it, or maybe it for him. Born and raised in Mexia, Moore applied to work at the MSSLC in 2002, attracted by the retirement benefits... + continue reading
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer A man fleeing law enforcement after an alleged assault in Crockett was apprehended at a traffic stop with help from Limestone County deputies Friday. The suspect, identified as Fredrick Scott Jr., 26, of Crockett, is accused of assaulting and severely injuring a... + continue reading
Mexia News Staff Report A hunter using a drone found a car upside down in a creek on LCR 150 in Limestone County Saturday. Limestone County Dennis Wilson said the vehicle, a silver 2014 Dodge Dart four-door sedan, had been reported stolen by the Lacy Lakeview Police Department. “He saw it when... + continue reading
Sports
By Stephen R. Farris Mexia News Sports The Mexia Athletic Boosters Annual Football Banquet, honoring the 2016 Mexia Blackcats was held Thursday evening at the First Baptist Christian Life Center... + continue reading
Letters to the Editor
Dear Editor, I retired from Mexia State Supported Living Center as the Director on April 30 after working with the state of Texas for 28 years and at Mexia SSLC for 4.5 years. During these 4.5... + continue reading