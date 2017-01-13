To fend off hack attempts – Do not click here

Friday, January 13, 2017
Posted by mexia2010
News
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer With computer use virtually universal in the United States, people have to concern themselves not only with staying up-to-date on using computer hardware and software, but more and more they need to become savvy on attacks from hackers and how to avoid them.... + continue reading

Bats a part of state park’s natural beauty

Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Posted by mexia2010
News
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer Limestone County’s Fort Parker State Park is filled with scenes of natural beauty, but one aspect of that beauty involves bats, especially red bats, which are the most prevalent species at the park. Assistant Superintendent Michael “Mike” Loftice recently spoke... + continue reading

Blackcats make comeback over Tigers, 60-48

Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Posted by mexia2010
Sports
By Stephen R. Farris Mexia News Sports No love lost between the Mexia Blackcats and Corsicana Tigers, as both teams clashed on the court for the second time this season Tuesday evening, this time at Tiger gym. Evidently, the Blackcats have the Tigers dialed in their sights as they came away... + continue reading

Mexia to mark MLK Day with parade

Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Posted by mexia2010
News
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer Residents of Mexia and surrounding areas are being invited to take part in Mexia’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade on Saturday, Jan. 14. Organizer Ada Conner is inviting Limestone County residents of all ethnic and racial backgrounds to show their support for... + continue reading

Mexia’s Mike Wright receives honors

Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Posted by mexia2010
News
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer Mexia native and Mexia High School graduate Mike Wright was honored last week for 25 years of service to the community of Bryan-College Station, where he has been general manager of that city’s KBTX-TV station before also becoming general manager of its sister... + continue reading

Latest News

More county prison repairs planned

Friday, 01/13/17
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer LaSalle Corrections, the prison-operating company running the Limestone County Detention Center, has provided estimates on the next steps it plans to take in restoring the county-owned prison to a fully functioning facility. LCDC Warden Charles Vondra presented... + continue reading

Wortham Lady Bulldogs narrowly take Riesel 34-29

Friday, 01/13/17
Mexia News Staff Report The Wortham Lady Bulldogs move to 2-3 in district play after winning their second consecutive game. The Lady Bulldogs played Riesel on Tuesday, coming from behind in the third quarter to take the lead and eventually come away with a 34-29 road win over the Lady Indians... + continue reading

Jump back to navigation

Home Page

More News

Deputy wants to guide youth to a better life

Friday, 01/06/17
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer When Emonty “Emo” Means reached the fourth grade, his life fell apart. His single mom was living in Mexia with her five children and had been selling drugs. After she got caught, she began using drugs. “That’s when everything went crazy,” Emo said. “It was very... + continue reading

Mexia woman injured in SH 14 wreck

Friday, 01/06/17
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer A Mexia woman was injured in a car wreck Thursday when a gravel truck pulled in front of her on State Hwy. 14 just south of its intersection with FM 1633. The incident happened Jan. 5 about 6:50 a.m. in the 400 block of SH 14. According to Mexia Police Chief... + continue reading

Mexia hardware store burglarized

Friday, 01/06/17
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer A burglar broke into Jackson’s True Value Hardware Store in Mexia on Wednesday night, Jan. 4, around midnight, and stole several Stihl chainsaws and Weedeaters. A security camera revealed that the suspect was completely covered, so they have not yet been... + continue reading

Jump back to navigation

Sports

Wortham Lady Bulldogs narrowly take Riesel 34-29

Friday, 01/13/17
Mexia News Staff Report The Wortham Lady Bulldogs move to 2-3 in district play after winning their second consecutive game. The Lady Bulldogs played Riesel on Tuesday, coming from behind in the... + continue reading

Lions hammer the Bison on the road 100-31

13/01/17 -

Coolidge tallies district win #4

11/01/17 -

Blackcats make comeback over Tigers, 60-48

11/01/17 -

+ View all
Jump back to navigation

Letters to the Editor

Final goodbyes

Wednesday, 12/14/16
Dear Editor, I retired from Mexia State Supported Living Center as the Director on April 30 after working with the state of Texas for 28 years and at Mexia SSLC for 4.5 years. During these 4.5... + continue reading

From bad to worse

13/12/16 -

Instilling a lasting legacy

18/11/16 -

MHS receives high compliments

09/11/16 -

+ View all
Jump back to navigation