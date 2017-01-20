By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer An opportunity for Limestone County youth to learn about fishing and enjoy the great outdoors is coming next weekend, Jan. 28-29, to Fort Parker State Park. The 26th Annual Youth Trout Fishing Clinic, hosted jointly by the Park and the Mexia Bass Club, will take... + continue reading
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer Limestone County commissioners are expected to make appointments or re-appointments to Emergency Services District No. 1 next week, after doing the same for ESD No. 2 at the court’s Jan. 10 meeting. Commissioners court meets on Tuesday, Jan. 24, with a short... + continue reading
Mexia News Staff Report Limestone County Maintenance Supervisor Sam Callis was complimented in commissioners court for his correct use and display of the U.S. flag. The Daughters of the American Revolution wrote County Judge Daniel Burkeen, commending the county on its handling of the flag,... + continue reading
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer There was conversation around the DuBus dining table each weeknight when Lyle DuBus was growing up, and it was always about what had happened at school that day. That’s the way Mexia Independent School District’s new Superintendent Dr. Lyle Dubus remembers it.... + continue reading
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer Strong, tornado-like winds swept across the Mexia State Supported Living Center campus very early Monday, ripping off portions of the tops and sides of buildings, but no people were injured. Debris was evident on most of the streets and yards of the MSSLC,... + continue reading
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer With computer use virtually universal in the United States, people have to concern themselves not only with staying up-to-date on using computer hardware and software, but more and more they need to become savvy on attacks from hackers and how to avoid them.... + continue reading
Mexia News Staff Report Down 65-64 with seconds to play, Mexia’s Jacque Martin made his only points of the game count when he made the game winning shot to eventually give the Blackcats a... + continue reading
Dear Editor, I retired from Mexia State Supported Living Center as the Director on April 30 after working with the state of Texas for 28 years and at Mexia SSLC for 4.5 years. During these 4.5... + continue reading