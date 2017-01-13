By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer With computer use virtually universal in the United States, people have to concern themselves not only with staying up-to-date on using computer hardware and software, but more and more they need to become savvy on attacks from hackers and how to avoid them.... + continue reading
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer LaSalle Corrections, the prison-operating company running the Limestone County Detention Center, has provided estimates on the next steps it plans to take in restoring the county-owned prison to a fully functioning facility. LCDC Warden Charles Vondra presented... + continue reading
Mexia News Staff Report The Wortham Lady Bulldogs move to 2-3 in district play after winning their second consecutive game. The Lady Bulldogs played Riesel on Tuesday, coming from behind in the third quarter to take the lead and eventually come away with a 34-29 road win over the Lady Indians... + continue reading
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer When Emonty “Emo” Means reached the fourth grade, his life fell apart. His single mom was living in Mexia with her five children and had been selling drugs. After she got caught, she began using drugs. “That’s when everything went crazy,” Emo said. “It was very... + continue reading
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer A Mexia woman was injured in a car wreck Thursday when a gravel truck pulled in front of her on State Hwy. 14 just south of its intersection with FM 1633. The incident happened Jan. 5 about 6:50 a.m. in the 400 block of SH 14. According to Mexia Police Chief... + continue reading
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer A burglar broke into Jackson’s True Value Hardware Store in Mexia on Wednesday night, Jan. 4, around midnight, and stole several Stihl chainsaws and Weedeaters. A security camera revealed that the suspect was completely covered, so they have not yet been... + continue reading
Dear Editor, I retired from Mexia State Supported Living Center as the Director on April 30 after working with the state of Texas for 28 years and at Mexia SSLC for 4.5 years. During these 4.5... + continue reading