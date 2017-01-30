By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer Shiloh’s volunteer firefighters are working on their new fire station, which is taking shape on the corner of LCR 439 and LCR 431, right in the middle of Shiloh. The Fire Department had purchased the property several years ago, and the Texas Forestry Service did... + continue reading
Latest News
By Stephen R. Farris Mexia News Sports Just by looking at the play on the court Friday night, the game between Coolidge and Penelope was certainly physical, but the refs let the kids play ball as the Yellowjackets crushed the Wolverines 104-38, marking the second time this season the black and... + continue reading
Mexia News Staff Report Mexia’s Diego Rivera continues to wow regional officials after finishing with his third consecutive first place finish in the 123-weight class. This past weekend at the 13th Annual Whitney Wildcat Invitational, Rivera took the top spot with a combined total of 1,020 lbs... + continue reading
Home Page
More News
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer When the popular, Waco-based TV show Fixer Upper filmed an episode in Mexia last September, the identity of the homeowners was shrouded in secrecy to ensure maximum suspense. The show featuring the Mexia home finally aired on HGTV on Tuesday night, Jan. 24,... + continue reading
By Stephen R. Farris Mexia News Sports Shemar High scored a career high 32 points and teammates Davion Carter and Chris Mathews sank 14 each, as the Mexia Blackcats came back from being down at the half Tuesday night to beat the Athens Hornets, 82-75. Playing in front of the home crowd, the... + continue reading
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer When 4-H student Emma Lewis, 17, accompanied her fellow homeschoolers to Limestone County commissioners court on Jan. 10, she thought the group was on a field trip. They were on a field trip, but she did not know the focus of the morning was not to be the workings... + continue reading
Sports
By Stephen R. Farris Mexia News Sports Just by looking at the play on the court Friday night, the game between Coolidge and Penelope was certainly physical, but the refs let the kids play ball as... + continue reading
Letters to the Editor
Dear Editor, I retired from Mexia State Supported Living Center as the Director on April 30 after working with the state of Texas for 28 years and at Mexia SSLC for 4.5 years. During these 4.5... + continue reading