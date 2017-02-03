Mexia News Staff Report The annual chili dinner fundraiser at Point Enterprise is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11. The dinner will take place at the Point Enterprise Clubhouse from 5 to 7 p.m. Chili with toppings, crackers, a soft drink and dessert will be served for a donation. The suggested... + continue reading
Latest News
Mexia News Staff Report Juan Acevedo scored 27 points and Roman Benjamin poured in 23 as the Coolidge Yellowjackets cruised to an 84-28 win over district rival Aquilla Tuesday evening on the road. The win puts Coolidge at 12-7 on the season and 9-0 in district play, marking their 45th... + continue reading
Submitted by Coach Chris Nickleberry Teague vs. Elkhart The Teague Lady Lions moved to 10-0 in district play and 18-4 overall after defeating Elkhart and Frankston last week. They traveled to Elkhart last Tuesday and came away with 68- 12 victory. The Lady Lions dominated the game with... + continue reading
Home Page
More News
Mexia News Staff Report With playoff seeds on the line, the Wortham Lady Bulldogs upset district rival Dawson on the road Tuesday evening, 49-39, to keep hopes alive for at least the No. 4 seed with two games remaining. Wortham led at the half, 23-20. The Lady Bulldogs held Dawson to only four... + continue reading
By Stephen R. Farris Mexia News Sports The Mexia Ladycats stayed on pace for their eventual showdown with Madisonville for the district crown, picking up a tough, 59-45, win against the Fairfield Lady Eagles Tuesday night on the road. Mexia trailed at the end of the first period, 13-8, but... + continue reading
By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer An initiative to reduce hospital admissions and re-admissions for several medical conditions prevalent in Limestone County has been working, and those administering the grant associated with the initiative are thrilled. Leeann Guest and Brandy Kennedy, of... + continue reading
Sports
By Stephen R. Farris Mexia News Sports The Mexia Blackcats did everything within their power to come from behind late in the fourth period against district rival and conference leader Fairfield,... + continue reading
Letters to the Editor
Dear Editor, I retired from Mexia State Supported Living Center as the Director on April 30 after working with the state of Texas for 28 years and at Mexia SSLC for 4.5 years. During these 4.5... + continue reading